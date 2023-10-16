Roman Reigns sends two-word message after recent altercation at WWE live event

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has delivered a two-word message today on social media.

Reigns made his long-awaited return to SmackDown this past Friday night. The Tribal Chief's last televised match was his victory over Jey Uso at SummerSlam in August. On this past Friday's edition of SmackDown, Roman Reigns confronted John Cena in the ring, but the 16-time world champion revealed that he was not looking to challenge the champion.

The Cenation Leader claimed that he hadn't earned a title match but knew someone who has, and introduced LA Knight. The Megastar and The Tribal Chief traded words, and Knight battled The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa in the main event. Knight picked up the win, but Reigns leveled him with a Spear to close the show.

Last night in Kansas City, Reigns successfully defended his title against Sami Zayn. He even stopped in the middle of the match to scold the crowd for backing his opponent. However, Knight got a measure of revenge and hit the champion with the Blunt Force Trauma in the middle of the ring.

Following the live event, Reigns took to social media to deliver a two-word message. He instructed fans to acknowledge him and included a video of his entrance last night in Kansas City, as seen in his post below.

"Acknowledge me. ☝🏽," he wrote.

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal doesn't think anyone can dethrone Roman Reigns

Jinder Mahal recently claimed that the only person who can dethrone Roman Reigns is himself.

Mahal became the first WWE Champion of Indian descent by defeating Randy Orton at Backlash 2017. The Modern Day Maharaja held the title for 170 days before dropping it to AJ Styles on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview last month, Jinder Mahal said that he doesn't envision Reigns dropping the title anytime soon due to all of the advantages he has over other superstars in the locker room.

"I think the only one who can dethrone Roman Reigns is himself when he retires. That's my answer. Right now, just so much momentum. He has Paul Heyman in his ear, guiding him. And, of course, his schedule. He only comes around once in a while, he picks his shots, so he has every advantage," said Jinder Mahal. [0:54 - 1:10]

In addition to his rivalry with LA Knight, Roman Reigns also had a brief staredown with Cody Rhodes during this past Friday night's edition of WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar is finally able to dethrone Roman Reigns down the line.

