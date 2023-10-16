WWE Supershow in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday was one to remember for the fans as Roman Reigns stopped in the middle of his match against Sami Zayn to deliver a promo.

The Tribal Chief made his return to WWE programming on SmackDown this past Friday, where he came face-to-face with a lot of adversaries. Reigns even made a rare appearance at last night's Supershow, where he defeated Sami Zayn in the main event.

However, The Head of the Table was not impressed with the Kansas City crowd and even stopped to deliver a fiery promo in the middle of the match.

"I'm starting to think that I wasted my time by coming out here. I am starting to think that Kansas City is just not good enough for me. I'm starting to think that this is the last time I'm ever gonna come here. Y'all are trash, just like Sami Zayn. This is why you resonate with him, this is why y'all relate to him. You're all just a bunch of nobodies. I am going to give you just five more minutes, that's all you get. Enjoy it while it lasts," said Reigns.

Expand Tweet

LA Knight laid out Roman Reigns at WWE Supershow

While Roman Reigns was able to get the better of Sami Zayn at last night's live event, the night did not end on a positive note for The Tribal Chief.

After Roman defeated Sami, the former Bloodline member was attacked by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. LA Knight came out to make the save for the RAW star and took out all three members of the heel faction on his own. The Megastar also had a few words for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after the incident.

"You will call me Champ…you will even call me Chief and you will know whose game it is."

Expand Tweet

The match against Sami Zayn was Roman Reigns' first outing in the squared circle since his victory over Jey Uso at SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief is likely to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel, and the buildup for the match has already started.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any quotes from the article.