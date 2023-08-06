Roman Reigns sends warning to former Bloodline member ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns will face Jey Uso tonight at WWE SummerSlam after weeks of issues between the two real-life family members.

Jey was able to pin Solo Sikoa last night on SmackDown, but it appears that Reigns is unphased heading into one of the biggest matches of his career and sent the following message to his cousin.

"Tonight you’ll see why I am the ONLY one, and you will #AcknowledgeMe. #SummerSlam #TribalCombat," tweeted Reigns.

Reigns made it clear that Jey will acknowledge him after SummerSlam, where the two men will collide in Tribal Combat. The Head of the Table has defeated every star who has stepped in his way as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but this is the first time he has been up against his own family.

Jey has had an issue with Reigns since his problems with Sami Zayn began earlier this year, but only recently decided to turn his back on The Bloodline.

Rikishi has been supporting his family throughout this WWE storyline

There was a belief that Rikishi would make his return to help his sons as they took on Roman Reigns. Instead, the WWE Hall of Famer has supported his family from afar.

Rikishi has sent several messages to his family on social media over the past few months making it clear that he is following the story closely.

The most recent message from Rikishi came last night as Jey Uso took on his brother on SmackDown and came out on top following a top rope splash.

The Hall of Famer sent a short four-word message ahead of SmackDown, showing that he was supporting both of his sons.

The Main Event Jey currently has all of the momentum heading into SummerSlam since he chose to leave The Bloodline and challenged Reigns to the match while also making sure it would be contested in Tribal Combat.

Do you think Roman Reigns will leave SummerSlam with his Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

