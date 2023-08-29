Roman Reigns to set another impressive WWE record

Roman Reigns will be making history once again at the end of the month. Reigns' current run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is on track to surpass a milestone not seen since 1988.

The Tribal Chief won the Universal Championship at Payback in a triple threat match involving Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt on August 30, 2020. He added the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 after defeating Brock Lesnar.

According to Wrestling Stats & Info on Twitter/X, Reigns is about to pass the three-year mark as world champion. It's a historic feat, considering the last time it happened was 35 years ago.

The last WWE superstar to hold a world championship that long was Hulk Hogan. He held the WWE Championship from January 23, 1984, to February 5, 1988, for a total of 1,474 days.

Roman Reigns will reach 1,064 days as champion on August 30. It's an unprecedented run for The Tribal Chief, although more and more fans are unhappy with the way he's been winning his matches.

Who will dethrone Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns has been a dominant champion for almost three years. Whoever beats Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will turn into an even bigger superstar – someone who will carry the company into its next chapter.

However, who will dethrone the Tribal Chief? Cody Rhodes' name has been mentioned quite often, and many fans think The American Nightmare will earn a rematch against him at WrestleMania 40.

Bleacher Report even has a power ranking of WWE superstars who could beat Reigns for the title. In addition to Rhodes, stars such as Solo Sikoa and Damian Priest were mentioned as potential rivals of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Who do you think should be the one to beat The Tribal Chief and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion?

