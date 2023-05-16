Roman Reigns set to make WWE in-ring return after victory over Cody Rhodes, and it's not at Night of Champions!

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is all set to make his in-ring return after his victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief will be in action at a live event this Saturday.

Reigns has been working on a limited schedule over the last year and is rarely seen at house shows. His last non-televised match was on March 4, when he defended his world titles against Sami Zayn in Toronto, Canada.

However, Roman Reigns is likely to compete at an upcoming house show in Fayetteville, North Carolina, at the Crown Complex on Saturday, May 20, as it was announced on the venue's Facebook page.

Besides rarely competing at house shows, The Head of the Table's televised appearances are also limited.

While he made his return to WWE programming on last week's SmackDown, Roman has not donned his wrestling boots since defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns will be in action at WWE Night of Champions

Roman Reigns' return to SmackDown was full of twists and turns as he berated The Usos for losing the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

There was also a tense moment between The Bloodline leader and Jimmy Uso after Reigns shoved the latter away. However, Jey Uso prevented tension from further escalating as he apologized to Roman on the team's behalf.

Paul Heyman then announced that at Night of Champions, the Tag Team Titles will come home to The Bloodline. However, The Wiseman added that it will be Reigns and Solo Sikoa who will compete for the title and not The Usos.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Nah Roman Reigns is tryna be Thanos at this point Nah Roman Reigns is tryna be Thanos at this point 😂 https://t.co/RgoxISJ2GJ

Roman Reigns will also reach the historic landmark of 1000 days as the Universal Champion at WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event. However, instead of defending his world titles, The Tribal Chief will be looking forward to adding more championships to his resume.

Paul Heyman and Roman have seemingly started plotting to take Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens down as the Special Counsel was present on RAW this week, where he made a deal with The Judgement Day and Imperium.

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete RAW results and highlights by clicking here.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes