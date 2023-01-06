"Roman Reigns shaking in his cave" - Fans go wild over 6-time WWE Champion’s return being possibly teased on the Royal Rumble poster

The Rock is one of the rumored opponents for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The WWE universe believes the Brahma Bull's return was possibly teased on the Royal Rumble poster.

The last time we saw The Rock on WWE programming was on SmackDown's 20th Anniversary episode on October 4, 2019. He cut a promo with Becky Lynch before Baron Corbin interrupted the two. The babyfaces laid out the King of the Ring winner and celebrated to close out the segment.

With Roman Reigns running through the entire roster over the last two years, there is a shortage of credible opponents for the Tribal Chief. The Rock's last in-ring outing came at WrestleMania 32 when he faced Erick Rowan in a squash match.

With the Showcase of the Immortals taking place in Hollywood this year, there are a lot of rumors that Triple H is keen to bring the Great One back to WWE. Considering the star power of The Rock, the only credible opponent would be Roman Reigns.

The Head of the Table and the Rock belong to the Samoan family tree, so the story writes itself. The addition of the Universal Championship makes a possible match even more intriguing. The Royal Rumble poster featured a lot of thunder and lightning, leading to fans speculating that it could be a hint at the Most Electrifying Man's return.

____Edge____ @______EDGE_____ @ProWFinesse THE MOST ELECTRIFYING MAN IN ALL OF SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT IS BACK @ProWFinesse THE MOST ELECTRIFYING MAN IN ALL OF SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT IS BACK

Qhoggard_51 @BigA_quila14 @reigns_era Big tease for the most electrifying man in sports entertainment @reigns_era Big tease for the most electrifying man in sports entertainment https://t.co/AnobwVIY0Q

Roman Reigns could be stripped off one of his WWE world titles

According to a recent report from Xero News, Triple H could use some creative ways to take one of the belts off the Tribal Chief in case the Rock doesn't show up at WrestleMania.

"I'm told The Bloodline's invasions of Raw may end up eventually leading to Roman Reigns being stripped of the WWE Championship. Reigns is still set to defend both titles against The Rock in the Main Event of Night 2," Xero News tweeted.

Xero News @NewsXero



But atm the belief is this will be after Mania Xero News @NewsXero From Source:



I'm told The Bloodline's invasions of Raw may end up eventually leading to Roman Reigns being stripped of the WWE Championship.



Reigns is still set to defend both titles against The Rock in the Main Event of Night 2 If rock doesnt do Mania then this maybe before ManiaBut atm the belief is this will be after Mania twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Bloodline, without their leader, invaded the red brand this week. They attacked the production staff and destroyed some of the ringside area. This led to the roster forcing the Bloodline to retreat.

Adam Pearce then announced matches for all four members of the faction. Solo Sikoa defeated Elias in a street fight, while Sami Zayn and the Usos defeated Street Profits and Kevin Owens.

Poll : 0 votes