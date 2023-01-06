Roman Reigns and top female star from SmackDown advertised for upcoming edition of WWE RAW

Roman Reigns' workload in WWE has reduced in recent months, making appearances on RAW sparse. It has now been disclosed that the Tribal Chief, along with SmackDown superstar Ronda Rousey, has been advertised for the 30th anniversary of the Monday night show.

Despite being part of the SmackDown roster, the Bloodline showed up on the red brand this week. They attacked members of the production crew and destroyed the ringside area. Jimmy Uso announced that the most dominant faction in WWE intended to take over the show.

Adam Pearce stopped Kevin Owens from taking them all on before the entire roster forced the Bloodline to retreat. Solo Sikoa then went on to defeat Elias in a street fight, while the Usos and Sami Zayn defeated the Street Profits and Kevin Owens.

Despite the rest of the Bloodline being there, Roman Reigns was still absent. On their official website, WWE advertised the Head of the Table and Ronda Rousey for January 23, 2023, episode of RAW at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Roman Reigns' last match on WWE RAW was over five months back

The Tribal Chief does not step inside the ring often, making his rare in-ring appearances feel that much more special. The Universal Champion's last match on the red brand's show came way back in July 2022.

The Bloodline's Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Roman Reigns defeated Riddle and the Street Profits. RAW also witnessed one of the best WWE moments of 2022 when the Bloodline was present on the DX's 25th Anniversary show in October.

The leader of the Bloodline was not happy with Jey Uso and looked set to rip onto his cousin, but Sami Zayn intervened. He offered to take care of the situation for Reigns, and the latter let him do it.

The Canadian star stated that Jey should be more like Jimmy and asked him to be cooler, like the rest of the Bloodline. He then said that Jey's behavior hasn't been very "Ucey" lately, a line that had the entire arena laughing off their chair. The Bloodline could barely hold their laughs back as well, making it one of the most memorable moments of 2022.

