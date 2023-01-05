"ROMAN REIGNS YOUR TIME IS UP" - Twitter goes berserk over former WWE Champion reportedly returning as a heel

Twitter has gone berserk with wild predictions regarding Roman Reigns' time as the top heel in WWE in light of reports that Bobby Lashley will return as a major heel.

Roman Reigns is unquestionably the biggest star in the wrestling business at the moment. As the leader of the Bloodline, the Tribal Chief has had an iron grip on both world titles since WrestleMania 38. His current run with the WWE Universal Championship has been going on for over two years now, and there are no signs of him dropping the title anytime soon.

Bobby Lashley is no slouch. Under Triple H, the All Mighty has been presented as a massive force to be reckoned with. He has been consistently involved in the United States Championship picture alongside Austin Theory and Seth Rollins.

He also took Brock Lesnar to the absolute limits at WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia. The former world champion is currently spending time on the sidelines after being fired by Adam Pearce.

This was a result of Bobby Lashley losing his temper and putting his hands on multiple WWE officials. Despite his kayfabe firing, Lashley was active inside the ring during the company's Holiday Tour live shows.

It has now been reported that Triple H intends to repackage Bobbly Lashley as a heel before re-introducing him on TV. After hearing this news, fans broke into all kinds of predictions, with some feeling he's coming for Roman Reigns' spot as the company's top heel.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia According to PWInsider, there is talk of the WWE turning Bobby Lashley heel. According to PWInsider, there is talk of the WWE turning Bobby Lashley heel. https://t.co/6fEgiE284U

® @thesecondsharma Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia According to PWInsider, there is talk of the WWE turning Bobby Lashley heel. According to PWInsider, there is talk of the WWE turning Bobby Lashley heel. https://t.co/6fEgiE284U He'll show Roman Reigns the levels twitter.com/wrestlelamia/s… He'll show Roman Reigns the levels twitter.com/wrestlelamia/s…

Others stated that they saw his turn coming after some of his recent actions that involved viciously attacking fan favorite Mustafa Ali.

JosieComWonkru @HosieComWonkru @wrestlelamia Hes basically already been leaning towards it sense brock beat him @wrestlelamia Hes basically already been leaning towards it sense brock beat him

Jordan @ElSoniado @wrestlelamia I thought he already was after how he attacked Theory @wrestlelamia I thought he already was after how he attacked Theory

A few were keen on seeing a Hurt Business reunion.

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley have history against each other in WWE

Roman Reigns has vanquished almost every top star in the company during his historic run as the world champion. One name that he has not defeated in one-on-one action is Bobby Lashley.

ED @xWrestlingEOD Crazy how I’m still waiting for Bobby Lashley vs Roman Reigns to happen again Crazy how I’m still waiting for Bobby Lashley vs Roman Reigns to happen again

Both juggernauts had a brief feud back in 2018. The former TNA star defeated the Big Dog at Extreme Rules 2018 before the Samoan star got his win back on an episode of RAW in a Number One Contender's match.

If Triple H repackages Lashley as a heel, it is unlikely that we will see the two collide with WrestleMania season heating up. However, this is a feud with untapped potential that fans would love to see sometime in the future.

Poll : 0 votes