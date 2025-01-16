Roman Reigns shares backstage update from WWE RAW on Netflix

The WWE Universe is still buzzing over the RAW Netflix premiere, and week two is already in the books. Roman Reigns survived Tribal Combat in Los Angeles that night, and now it's apparent that the Anoa'i family member began his Road to WrestleMania 41 with the win. Reigns is now sharing a look backstage with fans.

The Original Tribal Chief conquered cousin Solo Sikoa to cement his position as the 'Undisputed Tribal Chief' on the first-ever RAW on Netflix episode. The Tribal Combat bout went more than 21 minutes, and allowed Reigns to take possession of the Ula Fala. There was interference from Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes.

After the chaotic fight, Paul Heyman prepared to present Roman with the Ula Fala, but The Rock hit the ring and did the honor instead, then fans chanted "OTC!" before the two shook hands to cheers and boos.

Trending

The Wise Man and his 39-year-old client can be seen in new behind-the-scenes photos from Reigns on X. Reigns tagged Heyman and Netflix, then captioned the post with a nod to The Bloodline.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

"BTS [finger pointing up] @netflix @HeymanHustle #WWERAW," Roman Reigns wrote with the photos below.

Expand Tweet

The Head of The Table wrestled at RAW in what was his first singles outing since the loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. He returned at Bad Blood in October, joining Rhodes to defeat Sikoa and Fatu. The following month at Crown Jewel, Roman and The Usos were defeated by Solo, Jacob, and Tama. Reigns then led The OG Bloodline to a win over The New Bloodline inside WarGames at Survivor Series.

What's next for Roman Reigns in WWE?

Roman Reigns kicked off 2025 with a big Tribal Combat win on the RAW Netflix premiere, and now he's headed into WrestleMania 41 season. Despite the red brand return, Reigns remains a member of SmackDown.

The Head of The Table has been confirmed for the 30-man Royal Rumble Match on February 1. Paul Heyman officially declared his client for the match during last week's SmackDown. It remains to be seen if Reigns will appear on events before then, such as Saturday Night's Main Event just one week prior.

Expand Tweet

WWE's 38th annual Royal Rumble will be Roman's seventh appearance in the Men's Match. His first was in 2014, and later worked the match in 2017, 2018, and 2020. The 2015 match saw Roman get the win, but in 2016, his World Heavyweight Championship was on the line, and captured by Triple H.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback