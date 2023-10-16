Roman Reigns shares bold claim despite recent update at WWE Live Event

Roman Reigns made a bold claim after successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at a recent live event in Kansas City.

The Tribal Chief returned to SmackDown this past Friday night to confront John Cena. It looked like the two were heading for a clash when LA Knight was introduced to a huge pop. Knight seems like the newest challenger for Reigns heading into WWE Crown Jewel.

After his appearance on SmackDown, Reigns also worked the October 14 house show in Kansas City, Missouri. It was his first live event since July 22 in Mexico City. He faced off against Sami Zayn to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns defeated Zayn and made a bold claim on his social media account. It showed The Tribal Chief before the match at Kansas City, rubbing his hands as the crowd reacted to him. He also wrote:

"GREATNESS AMONGST YOU"

Roman Reigns has been champion for 1,137 days and counting. He's the most dominant champion of the current era and looks unstoppable after blindsiding LA Knight to end SmackDown.

Roman Reigns delivered a promo in the middle of a match to berate the Kansas City crowd

In the middle of his match against Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns was not happy that the Kansas City crowd was not acknowledging him. Reigns then delivered a fiery promo to rip the fans for booing him out of the building.

"I'm starting to think that I wasted my time by coming out here," Reigns said. "I am starting to think that Kansas City is just not good enough for me. I'm starting to think that this is the last time I'm ever gonna come here. Y'all are trash, just like Sami Zayn. This is why you resonate with him, this is why y'all relate to him. You're all just a bunch of nobodies. I am going to give you just five more minutes, that's all you get. Enjoy it while it lasts."

Expand Tweet

The Bloodline attacked Zayn after he failed to defeat Reigns. LA Knight made the save and was able to hit the BFT on The Tribal Chief to send the Kansas City fans home happy.

What do you think of the potential matchup between Roman Reigns and LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.