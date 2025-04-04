  • home icon
  Roman Reigns shares major announcement

Roman Reigns shares major announcement

By Robert Lentini
Modified Apr 04, 2025 23:52 GMT
Reigns will be appearing on SmackDown tonight.
Roman Reigns shared a major announcement ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The Tribal Chief will be competing in a massive Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 later this month.

Reigns signed the contract to make his Triple Threat match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins official for WWE WrestleMania 41 during last week's edition of SmackDown. Ahead of tonight's show in Chicago, Reigns took to social media to reveal that he has new merchandise available for purchase. The Head of the Table showed off his new OTC shirt and you can check it out in his post below.

"Get yours today. ☝🏽 Now on @WWEShop," he wrote.
Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Paul Heyman disclosed to CM Punk that the Triple Threat match would be the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41 during the contract signing last week. The Second City Saint revealed that was not the favor he was owed for agreeing to help Reigns at WWE Survivor Series 2024, and will reportedly be revealing what Heyman owes him during tonight's show.

Seth Rollins attacked Roman Reigns after they were both eliminated by Punk in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Reigns interfered in the Steel Cage match between Rollins and Punk last month on RAW, and inadvertently helped The Visionary emerge victorious by dragging him out of the ring.

Former WWE star predicts Paul Heyman will betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer predicted that Paul Heyman would betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 for an interesting reason.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Dreamer suggested that The Wiseman would play a major role in the finish of the match at The Show of Shows. The legend predicted that Heyman would side with Punk because he would bring him more money, as he is around more than Roman Reigns.

“I think Paul Heyman is going to decide the finish if this is the match. … This whole thing with Punk and Paul, at the end of the day, Punk is more of a full-timer than Roman. I don’t know if Paul would go to his friend as opposed to his money train, because also the money train may be, in Paul’s mind, not producing as much money. That’s always Paul’s bottom line. I’m talking [strictly about] the character.” (H/T - Wrestling Headlines)
Paul Heyman is currently aligned with Roman Reigns, but used to manage CM Punk back in the day. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41.

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

