Roman Reigns shares major Paul Heyman update ahead of WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns shared an update about Paul Heyman ahead of this Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown. Solo Sikoa will be making his return to the blue brand this Friday night after missing last week's show.

Reigns defeated Sikoa in the Tribal Combat last week on WWE RAW. After the match, The Rock made his way to the ring and placed the Ula Fala around the OTC's neck.

Ahead of this week's edition of SmackDown, The Tribal Chief took to his Instagram story to share an update about Heyman. He posted a clip of The Wiseman on the ImPaulsive podcast explaining why he had a disheveled appearance while Reigns was away from the company, and you can check it out by clicking here.

Trending

Reigns shares clip of Heyman on Impaulsive on his Instagram story.

Roman went on hiatus for months after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. Solo Sikoa attempted to make himself the new Tribal Chief during Reigns' time away and formed a new version of The Bloodline on SmackDown.

Popular WWE star praises Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's storyline

Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince recently spoke highly of Roman Reigns and claimed that his storyline with The Bloodline revolutionized the professional wrestling business.

During an interview on Virgin Radio UK to promote RAW on Netflix, Prince was asked to name a standout moment in the company. He picked Roman Reigns' saga with The Bloodline and noted that the storyline changed the industry.

"I would say, for me, at the minute, it is to watch everything that Roman Reigns has done with The Bloodline because I think the last few years he has almost revolutionized the business, I would say. Everything's changed, and we've got so many more eyes on us, and I think it's just because he's going out there, and they're telling an Emmy Award-winning story but with wrestling," Prince explained. [From 03:15 to 03:36]

You can check out the interview with Pretty Deadly in the video below:

CM Punk agreed to team up with Reigns and the OG Bloodline in the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2024 in exchange for a favor from Paul Heyman. It will be fascinating to see what the favor Heyman owes Punk is revealed to be.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback