WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently participated in a Zoom call hosted by The Mania Club. The Big Dog chatted with a bunch of lucky fans for over an hour and had a lot of interesting stuff to share.

Roman Reigns made a huge revelation during the chat while answering a fan's question. Reigns stated that he won't be changing much of his gear, but the fans will see him wrestle shirtless this Sunday at WWE Clash of Champions.

"Get over it, you know what I mean? I mean, I am not gonna go out there in trunks. I've been wearing a SWAT outfit my entire career so I'm just gonna stick to those pants. You watch this Sunday, you'll see me with my shirt off, so that would be the change... putting in some work, I'm not perfect, I'm not like a bodybuilder, so I'm not stage ready where you can see my spine through my abs but I feel confident enough to go out there and be a scary looking athlete. And God bless my cousin 'cause I'm gonna have to whoop him."

Roman Reigns has never changed his outfit previously

Roman Reigns came up to the main roster as a part of The Shield back in 2012. When The Shield split in 2012, both Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose got new gears soon after, but Reigns has been wrestling in the same SWAT outfit all this time. It would be interesting to see Roman Reigns wrestle with his shirt off this Sunday.