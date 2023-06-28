Roman Reigns could soon be betrayed by another close WWE associate, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Bill Apter believes Paul Heyman could soon betray his client Roman Reigns and align with The Usos in WWE.

The Bloodline imploded a few weeks back on SmackDown when Jey picked his brother, Jimmy Uso, over The Tribal Chief. The former WWE Tag Team Champions also took down both Reigns and Solo Sikoa to send a loud and clear statement. The two sides would now go to war at Money in the Bank 2023.

Dubbed 'The Bloodline Civil War,' the match promises to have the London crowd on the edge of their seats with twists and turns. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter predicted that Paul Heyman, who has firmly been on Roman Reigns' side, could finally show his true colors.

The veteran journalist added though The Wiseman aligning with The Usos may not happen as soon as at MITB but could eventually become a reality.

"I think Paul Heyman is gonna make a turn. That's what I think. I think Paul Heyman is gonna go with The Usos, but maybe not yet," said Bill Apter. [29:30 29:38]

Bill Apter thinks Roman Reigns would lose at MITB 2023

On the recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter mentioned that The Usos could come up with the win at Money in the Bank.

The wrestling legend also predicted that Reigns could get "embarrassed" at the event, as either Jey or Jimmy Uso could pin him to secure the victory.

"Usos are going to win that match. I think it's going to embarrass Roman because there is going to be something happening that Roman's going to wind up; the Universal Champion is going to wind up getting pinned by one of the Usos," said Apter.

. @Bub3m16 WWE's creative team are currently split on two finishes for the Bloodline Civil War at #MITB (WrestleVotes). WWE's creative team are currently split on two finishes for the Bloodline Civil War at #MITB (WrestleVotes). https://t.co/JUM6uv4MZJ

It's safe to say if Roman Reigns does get pinned at MITB, one of the Usos could step up to challenge him for the Undisputed Universal Title at SummerSlam 2023.

