Roman Reigns' special WWE role disclosed by Hall of Famer; hugely important

Roman Reigns has a very important role for the entire WWE, Paul Heyman has said. The legend spoke about it in a recent interview.

Paul Heyman spoke to the New York Post, where he addressed everything about what's been happening with The Bloodline in WWE. There, he said that Reigns was the central character around which every WWE story and character revolved. The Hall of Famer claimed that every WWE story would be about Reigns, but they would still be a little removed from him.

The idea was that no matter what Reigns did, it would affect everyone in the company from top to bottom, while what others did would trick up to the former champion.

“The depth of that (main) character has affected everything and everyone within the story,” Heyman said of the TV dramas’ leading characters. “And that’s Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns is the central character around which all WWE stories revolve, and they should be several degrees of separation away from Roman Reigns. But Roman Reigns’ actions affect everyone top to bottom with a trickle-down theory, and everyone else’s actions trickle up towards Roman Reigns.” [H/T New York Post]

With this being the case, Reigns is central to most stories in WWE.

Roman Reigns' role in WWE is undeniable

Meanwhile, Reigns is now mainly involved in a storyline to regain his WWE Championship. Since he defeated Solo Sikoa, the star has been central to several other storylines.

Thanks to his loss against Reigns, Sikoa appears to have left The Bloodline and has even abandoned Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. Meanwhile, the two stars are establishing themselves now that they no longer work for Sikoa.

On the other side, CM Punk and Seth Rollins have both made it clear that they want the WWE Title and are ready to beat Reigns to get to it. Drew McIntyre, again, has decided he will end Reigns and has been after him. He will also be looking to attack him.

Jey Uso became popular as a singles star because of his role as Reigns' right-hand man and is flying high, while Kevin Owens has betrayed Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton in recent months due to Rhodes' decision to side with The OTC.

Although Reigns is not directly involved in every storyline, his presence is felt by every superstar, regardless of the status of their own feuds.

The coming weeks and months will determine what's next for Reigns himself in WWE, but as Paul Heyman has said, he is the central figure at the moment. Whether or not fans will get Reigns vs Rhodes 3 at WrestleMania remains to be seen, but whatever he does, it's safe to say that he will be very important for every story.

