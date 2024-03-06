Roman Reigns squashing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania in 30 seconds with help from top WWE star would be great, says Ryback

Former WWE Superstar Ryback would like to see Roman Reigns squash Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL with the help of The Rock.

The American Nightmare will collide with The Tribal Chief once again for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows this April. The Rock is also involved in the feud, as he recently joined forces with The Bloodline.

Despite being at a numerical disadvantage, Cody is still the favorite to come out on top at WrestleMania XL. However, Ryback would like to see The American Nightmare getting squashed in 30 seconds, with The Great One playing a role.

"At WrestleMania, nothing will make the Big Guy Ryback happier than if Roman Reigns, with the help of The Rock, squashes Cody Rhodes in 30 seconds. Ding ding ding, the bell rings, Superman Punch, Spear, and one-two-three. Have The Rock slide in, Rock Bottom, People’s Elbow, and throw Cody out of the ring. Let Cody cry like all the Cody Crybabies!" said Ryback.

Ryback also clarified that he likes Cody and hopes he finishes his story later.

''For the record, I love Cody, and I’m hoping he completes the story, but just at a later time." [From 0:29 - 1:01]

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will be present on WWE SmackDown this week

The Rock's involvement in the feud between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns has added a new dimension to the storyline. The People's Champ recently proposed a tag team match for Night 1 of WrestleMania, where he and Reigns will take on Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Rock also added that if Cody wins, his title match on Night 2 would be free of The Bloodline. However, if Rhodes loses, the encounter will be all ''Bloodline rules.''

The American Nightmare and Rollins will be present on the upcoming episode of SmackDown to respond to The Rock's challenge. The Brahma Bull and Roman Reigns will also be in attendance.

This will be the first time all four men will come face-to-face since the WrestleMania XL kickoff event, where the Hollywood megastar turned heel and slapped Cody Rhodes.

