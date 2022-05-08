Roman Reigns makes bold statement hours before huge 6-man tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash

Roman Reigns has put out a bold tweet ahead of a big Six-Man Tag Team match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Roman Reigns and The Usos are all set to take on Drew McIntyre, Riddle, and Randy Orton in a Six-Man Tag Team bout at WrestleMania Backlash. The explosive multi-man match was recently made official by Adam Pearce.

The Tribal Chief has now taken to Twitter and shared a message before the huge showdown. Check out the tweet below:

"Family on my mind. Company on my back. Main events to my name. We The Ones!!" wrote Reigns in his tweet.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

Company on my back.

Main events to my name.

We The Ones!! 🏽



#WMBacklash @peacockTV @WWE Family on my mind.Company on my back.Main events to my name.We The Ones!! Family on my mind. Company on my back. Main events to my name. We The Ones!! ☝🏽#WMBacklash @peacockTV @WWE https://t.co/NBK7agMTZm

Amidst the anticipation of the big match at WrestleMania Backlash, Reigns has even made a big tease about his future. He hinted at possibly moving on to other things at last night's WWE Trenton live event.

Roman Reigns was responsible for the Six-Man Tag Team match being scheduled

Shortly after WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns demanded his cousins defeat RK-Bro to become the Unified Tag Team Champions, thus replicating his success.

This kicked off a feud between The Usos and RK-Bro. A Tag Team Championship Unification match was then scheduled between the two teams at WrestleMania Backlash.

The contract signing for the match in question was marred by Reigns' interference, who tore up the contract. Drew McIntyre came out to a loud pop to even the odds and helped RK-Bro fend off the villains.

Paul Heyman went on to request Adam Pearce to call off the Tag Team Championship Unification match at WrestleMania Backlash. Instead, a Six-Man Tag Team match was proposed by Heyman, pitting The Bloodline against McIntyre, Orton, and Riddle.

Drew McIntyre has lost a string of singles matches to Reigns at WWE's recent live events in various cities. The Scottish Warrior would love nothing but to exact revenge on Reigns for his recent losses.

RK-Bro and The Usos have been feuding for a while as well, and it would be interesting to see which trio comes out on top when all is said and done at WrestleMania Backlash.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Arjun