Roman Reigns' status after WWE SummerSlam potentially revealed

Besides being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns is also the biggest attraction for the company. While a lot of fans are most excited to see The Tribal Chief in action, their wish might not come not true at the PLEs after SummerSlam.

The Head of the Table will defend his coveted title against cousin Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat, essentially a No DQ match made by the Anoa'i family elders. While many are backing Main Event Jey to finish his story, chances are that Reigns will once again come out on top.

There is also a possibility that Roman Reigns could take an extended break after SummerSlam as he is currently not advertised for Payback, Fastlane, and Survivor Series premium live events. The Tribal Chief has been working a limited schedule over the last year and a half, and it won't be surprising if he takes a hiatus after battling his cousin next Saturday.

Cody Rhodes commented on Jey Uso potentially beating Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes came closest to defeating Roman Reigns in the last three years at WrestleMania 39. However, interference from the Bloodline ensured that the Tribal Chief still reigned supreme.

While many expect The American Nightmare to finish the story and eventually defeat Reigns, the former won't mind if Jey Uso dethrones the Head of the Table at WWE's upcoming premium live event.

"I think whoever is in the position who pins Roman Reigns and leaves with the WWE Undisputed Championship, it’s almost a moment that I can’t tell you how that will feel or I can’t tell you how that will look until we see it, because I think it’s just starting to dawn on people how significant it could be. If that is Jey Uso, hats off to him, amazing. Not a shred of jealousy in my body. That is as pure and good a man as you can find," said Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes will reportedly face Reigns once again at WrestleMania 40. With The Tribal Chief no longer backed by The Usos, things could be different if Roman manages to hold on to his belts until then.

