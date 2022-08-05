"He broke up with you and stole your toaster" - Former WWE Superstar recalls being paired up with Roman Reigns in their early years

Former WWE Superstar Paige (Saraya) recalls the time she and Roman Reigns played heartbroken lovers for a promo during their time on NXT.

Paige came to prominence before the existence of the Four Horsewomen in WWE. She elevated the women's division of the black and gold brand during its early days. She also held the Divas and NXT Women's Championship at the same time.

Roman Reigns evolved into the Tribal Chief after some time off during the Pandemic Era. Speaking at Starrcast V, the former Divas Champion recalled the time the two played heartbroken lovers for a promo class during their early days:

“I remember there was this promo where I was sitting and he goes [Dusty Rhodes] ‘Alright baby get up there.’ I’m like ‘And do what?’ And he looks at Roman, who was Leati back then ‘Leati baby get up there. You don’t say anything. Saraya, he broke up with you and stole your toaster. Go!’ I’m like I am so scared, did this promo and I was mortified. Not just anyone is watching me, when I got there it was Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Roman, everyone that is flourishing on the main roster is right in front of me.” [H/T - ITR]

It was interesting to hear about the two pairing up for the promo. Unfortunately, the two were never paired up on television.

Roman Reigns has never won a title in NXT

NXT was the brainchild of Triple H when he took over in 2012. He created a show to develop the Superstars of tomorrow. The Game put independent and homegrown talents under the same roof.

Since its existence, NXT has had multiple championships such as NXT Championship, North American Championships, NXT Cruiserweight Championship, and NXT Tag Team Championship. However, Roman Reigns, who currently holds both world titles, has never won a title in NXT.

Reigns was with the brand during its early years along with Seth Rollins. The Visionary was the first NXT Champion to eventually lose the title to Big E. However, Reigns never won the title as he was quickly moved up to the main roster as a part of The Shield.

It would have been interesting to see The Tribal Chief hold the most prized possession of the black and gold brand during its early days.

Who do you think will defeat Roman Reigns for the titles? Sound off in the comment section.

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far