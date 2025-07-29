  • home icon
Roman Reigns stripped of a valuable possession by 36-year-old star on RAW before SummerSlam 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 29, 2025 03:06 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Roman Reigns on this week's RAW. (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Roman Reigns was stripped of a highly valuable possession by a 36-year-old star just before RAW went off the air. This was the final segment of the go-home show before SummerSlam 2025.

Tonight on RAW, the main event between Jey Uso and "Big" Bronson Reed fell apart and ended in a DQ after the expected interference of Bron Breakker. However, Roman Reigns came out to save his cousin, and they had the upper hand until the heels didn't. A spear from Bron Breakker and a counter from Bronson Reed ensured that Paul Heyman's men had the advantage.

Breakker added insult to injury by spearing Jey Uso and Roman Reigns through the barricade, and after that, the 36-year-old Bronson Reed took off Reigns' Jordan Spizikes and stood tall as RAW went off the air.

It was essentially a deeper blow to the OTC, who was decimated in the few minutes he appeared on RAW. Interestingly enough, Reigns wasn't present for the opening segment where Hulk Hogan received a 10-bell salute.

This was likely done to keep his appearance under wraps, as it would have spoiled the surprise moment that most people expected to happen.

Either way, Reed and Breakker standing tall could be a sign of how things will go at SummerSlam 2025.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

