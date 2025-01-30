Roman Reigns' successor can main event WrestleMania against a current Bloodline member, says Paul Heyman

After Roman Reigns lost at WrestleMania XL, his cousin Solo Sikoa declared himself the leader of The Bloodline. Paul Heyman thinks the latter can headline The Show of Shows, even against Jacob Fatu.

Solo took over SmackDown during the time the OTC was gone. He recruited new people and formed his own version of The Bloodline. He even started wearing the Ula Fala and referred to himself as The Tribal Chief. When the real Head of the Table returned, he brought back the OG Bloodline and they defeated Solo's version at Survivor Series: WarGames.

During a recent interview with The New York Post, Paul Heyman spoke about Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, two enforcers who evolved to become top stars in WWE. The Wiseman said he saw a potential future where both of them are WrestleMania main eventers, either against each other or headlining each night against other people.

“The learning curve that both have displayed is intimidating to say the least because we’re at the point where anyone trying to teach Solo or Jacob anything ends up learning from them as much as you try to teach them,” Heyman said.

Paul Heyman on altering his character after Solo Sikoa became The Tribal Chief

When The Wiseman was managing Roman Reigns before WrestleMania XL, he was always confident and condescending. However, when he started working for Solo Sikoa, he was much different.

Paul Heyman spoke to The New York Post about altering his character when he was managing Solo:

“I’ve never looked for sympathy before, but coming out of WrestleMania, I was clearly putting myself in a sympathetic position as Solo’s reign of terror started to become the dominant storyline on SmackDown. I don’t think the presentation of the character is much different. I think the very same things that made the character compelling as a villain make the character interesting to watch in a form in which he will elicit the respect of the crowd to be bestowed upon him.”

Paul Heyman is back to happily managing Roman Reigns again, and the latter will be in the Men's Royal Rumble Match this Saturday.

