Roman Reigns' surprising schedule following The Royal Rumble - Reports

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns wrestles only a few times a year, and according to recent reports, The Head of the Table is set to appear after the Royal Rumble premium live event.

Roman Reigns has been very dominant in his title reign and has held the Universal Championship for 800+ days. The Tribal Chief is the top competitor in WWE but has wrestled limited matches recently. His last match was on the final Friday Night SmackDown of 2022 alongside Sami Zayn against John Cena and Kevin Owens.

According to Xero News on Twitter, the Head of the Table will have one match between The Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. It is unclear when and how the match will take place, as well as who his opponent will be, but having The Tribal Chief on the match card is always good for business.

Xero News @NewsXero Roman is Scheduled for 1 Match between Rumble and Mania



The Tribal Chief is without a doubt the company's biggest draw right now, and with him as the leader of the Island of Relevancy, WWE has reached new heights. The segments involving The Bloodline and Sami Zayn have also been very entertaining for the WWE Universe.

Roman Reigns gives Kevin Owens receipt for Survivor Series injury on WWE SmackDown

It was reported that Kevin Owens was injured during his match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn this week on WWE SmackDown. The former Universal Champion suffered an eye injury, which some have perceived as a receipt from The Tribal Chief after Owens slapped Reigns at Survivor Series.

At Survivor Series WarGames, Reigns reportedly suffered a ruptured eardrum from a slap by KO, which sidelined him for several weeks. This is the first time the two men have crossed paths since, and Reigns made sure he got his revenge.

Owens was looking at John Cena at the time of the attack, allowing Reigns to get the heel heat, but in the end, it was Owens and the former 16-time world champion who won.

KO is rumored to be competing for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble premium live event, but nothing has been made official yet.

