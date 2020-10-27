Roman Reigns' Survivor Series opponent revealed

Roman Reigns has been a busy man in the last couple of months. He took five months away from WWE before the start of the lockdown and much of WWE's COVID-19 era has been without him.

However, when Roman Reigns did return at SummerSlam 2020, his impact was instant. With a brand new character and Paul Heyman by his side, Roman Reigns not only proved why WWE desperately needed him the last few months, but he also proved that there is a side to himself that fans have always wanted to see.

We're going to have yet another heel vs heel Champion vs Champion match at Survivor Series 2020 as Roman Reigns will take on Randy Orton in a Universal Champion vs WWE Champion match.

Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship at Payback 2020 - just one week after his return at SummerSlam 2020. Since then, he has been the face of the SmackDown brand.

Randy Orton, on the other hand, had to take a bit of a longer route. After failing to capture the WWE Championship at SummerSlam against Drew McIntyre, he would face Keith Lee a week later at Payback and lose to the newly-debuted superstar who had come from NXT.

He won a qualifying match to earn another title shot one night later, but at Clash of Champions 2020, he lost to Drew McIntyre again in an ambulance match that saw some WWE legends return to attack him and assist the Scotsman. It was only at Hell in a Cell 2020 when Randy Orton finally managed to defeat Drew McIntyre to capture the WWE Championship - winning his 14th World title.

Will a renewed Roman Reigns overcome Randy Orton?

2020 has been a great year for Randy Orton. He came to the forefront during the COVID-19 era and after defeating Edge at Backlash in "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever", he would gain an incredible amount of momentum and his World title win seemed inevitable after a point.

It should be a good match and we wouldn't be surprised if Roman Reigns is the favorite to walk out as the winner.