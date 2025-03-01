Roman Reigns takes a massive shot at CM Punk 

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE programming after being taken out by Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2025. But that hasn't stopped Reigns from taking shots at another arch-rival, CM Punk.

Ad

There is a lot of animosity between the Original Tribal Chief and Punk in the sports entertainment juggernaut. However, back at Survivor Series 2024, the two stars put their differences aside to defeat the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline in the Men's WarGames match.

At one point during the WarGames match, Roman Reigns stopped CM Punk from entering the contest, leading to The Second City Saint angrily staring down Reigns. That moment has now been used in multiple memes on the internet.

Ad

Trending

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman recently reviewed some memes featuring the OTC on IGN's YouTube channel. One of the memes was about the incident between Punk and Reigns at Survivor Series. CM Punk was depicted with the Cleveland Browns logo and Roman Reigns with the Pittsburgh Steelers logo.

Reigns first took shots at both teams before showing his support for the San Francisco 49ers.

"Oh, so I'm guessing this is like a playoff situation. The Steelers keeping the Browns out, but let's just get one thing correct here. Cleveland sucks. Pittsburgh sucks. Niner Gang (Bang! Bang!)," said Roman Reigns. [2:05 to 2:19]

Ad

The Wiseman suggested that the photo should not even be on the internet. Reigns disagreed and said that the moment had "real meaning." He then took a jibe at CM Punk and sent him a warning.

"Well, this got a lot of love, though. This is stupid, but this photo is good, and this moment was excellent. This has real meaning here. Punk can't do sh*t while I'm around. Punk's in it, four. It's a four with Browns and Steelers, irrelevant football teams. It's a four. I'm the only thing keeping this thing in a positive," added Reigns. [2:25 to 2:44]

Ad

Ad

WWE veteran comments on Roman Reigns' absence

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Dutch Mantell felt that WWE should have used Roman Reigns in a meaningful way on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

The veteran said that even if Reigns is not present for shows, the sports entertainment juggernaut could use some other means to keep his name circulated among fans.

"Roman's not even on here. What is he doing on this show? Nothing. It's not like a three-hour show where they don't have time for him. They could have thrown something with Roman in it, says, 'Hey, you know, anything can happen at any time; it's a new day!' Even if he is not there, still he puts it out there that he could be, and it keeps his name circulating," he said. [From 17:01 onwards]

Ad

Ad

While the Original Tribal Chief is not scheduled to appear at Elimination Chamber, he has been advertised for a couple of episodes of SmackDown during the upcoming European Tour. It remains to be seen what plans Triple H has for Reigns at The Show of Shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback