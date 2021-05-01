Watch: Roman Reigns takes shots at Daniel Bryan after WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns has taken to social media to mock Daniel Bryan following their match on the April 30, 2021 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Bryan was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the WWE Universal Championship from Reigns, meaning he is now banished from SmackDown. With Cesaro watching on, Reigns added insult to injury after the match by delivering a Con-Chair-To to Bryan.

Speaking in a video posted on his social media channels, Reigns took several in-character digs at the former WWE Champion.

“The whole world should be thanking me,” Reigns said. “Daniel Bryan, you should be thanking me, bro, for two different reasons. I’m a man of my word, I did what I said I was going to do, and not only did I give the audience what they need, I got rid of you. I’m driving us forward. I’m taking care of the future, getting rid of the old. I gave you what you wanted. You made it clear. You were looking for that new door. What better way to go through the new one when the old one hits you right in the a**? And that’s what I did. I closed the door on you, son.”

Daniel Bryan's WWE future remains unclear after his defeat to Roman Reigns. The two-time WrestleMania main eventer's WWE contract is due to expire later in 2021.

Roman Reigns’ message for WWE fans

Jey Uso held Cesaro back as Roman Reigns attacked Daniel Bryan

Speaking during a cardio workout, Roman Reigns said he plans to continue following his “show up and win” mantra and work ethic.

The WWE Universal Champion then took another shot at Daniel Bryan before sending a direct message to fans.

“Next Friday on SmackDown, not only do I expect you to acknowledge me… and no, I’m not talking to you, Daniel Bryan, we’re done with you,” Reigns added. “Go have fun, be a dad, save the world, hug a tree, whatever you wanna do. To the WWE Universe, some of them [other superstars] call you that. To me, you’re mine. You’re my audience, you’re my people. Not only are you gonna acknowledge me on Friday, you’re gonna thank me. I’ll see you in a few.”

Roman Reigns’ latest victory means his current WWE Universal Championship reign has reached 244 days. So far, he has defended the title against Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Kevin Owens, and Jey Uso.

