Roman Reigns talks cancer diagnosis; The Tribal Chief bares all: "Don't feel bad"

Roman Reigns opened up about his initial cancer diagnosis way back in 2007, when he was pursuing a career in the NFL. Reigns' cancer returned in 2018 and had to take a hiatus to battle his illness for a second time.

Before becoming a WWE Superstar, Reigns was a defensive tackle for Georgia Tech. He was not selected in the 2007 NFL Draft but was signed to a contract by the Minnesota Vikings. He was diagnosed with leukemia during a team physical and had to get treatment.

Speaking on What's Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, The Tribal Chief opened up about his initial battle with cancer. He confided in his mother, whom he credited for taking all the stress away during the toughest time of his life.

"There was a large bit of, like, what I believe they call imposter syndrome of people feeling bad for me, and I'm like, 'Don't feel bad.' And you shouldn't have something because there's little children who are going through it. Thank God I'm lucky enough to take a medication, but I don't know. I think it was just more mental there," Reigns said.

The OTC added:

"I guess anytime mortality kind of gets put on the, you know, on the line, and you have to think about that. That sends you down a different type of head trip, but I think I was just so young, and thank God for my mom. I can't give her enough credit. The fact that I had her shoulders to put this burden on and have her like carry the brunt of the stress. God bless her."

Roman Reigns' father is WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa'i of the Wild Samoans. Her mother, Patricia, has been very supportive of his career. His older brother, Rosey, was also a WWE Superstar.

Roman Reigns set to face Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris

After getting attacked by Bronson Reed twice and his shoes getting stolen, Roman Reigns has had enough. He's set to take on "Big" Bronson at Clash in Paris this Sunday at the Paris La Defense Arena.

The OTC will look to get his revenge, with Paul Heyman likely on Reed's side. The Vision has made a lot of enemies since WrestleMania 41, including Reigns, Jey Uso, CM Punk and LA Knight.

