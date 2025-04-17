Roman Reigns teases a new role just ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns is in for an uphill battle at WWE WrestleMania 41 as he faces CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a triple-threat match on Night One of The Show of Shows. But before that, The OTC has teased an interesting new role outside The Sports Entertainment Juggernaut.

Ad

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins have been engaged in a heated feud since the Royal Rumble 2025 Premium Live Event. Paul Heyman's involvement has also spiced things up, as all three superstars seemingly want to have The Wiseman by their side for the long run.

During his interview with Vanity Fair ahead of WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns opened up about a variety of topics, including when he would end his WWE career. Reigns was also asked if he would be interested in running for the position of Governor of Florida someday, to which The OTC had a cheeky response:

Ad

Trending

“You never know,” he [Roman Reigns] says with a smile. “You just never know. [H/T: Vanity Fair]

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Veteran makes a bold prediction for Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41

While speaking on a recent edition of My World with Jeff Jarrett, the AEW star said that Roman Reigns is very likely to defeat CM Punk and Seth Rollins at The Showcase of the Immortals. Double J thinks that the bout could be "super dramatic" and Paul Heyman will have a huge role in it:

Ad

"I find it damn near impossible to think Roman's not going over. It’s just that simple. Big show, closing the show, I just I think it's just that simple. I think that's where we're going. I think it'll be a hell of a match. I think it'll be super dramatic. Heyman will have his hand in it in kind of multiple ways," Jarrett said.

Ad

Check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what kind of turns and twists unfold in this saga involving three of WWE's top stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kaushik Das Kaushik is an avid sports lover that likes to write about football, AEW, WWE, and other sports. He has been with Sportskeeda since 2019 in various roles such as writer, editor, and currently, Assistant Content Manager (AEW).



When not drowned in watching sports, Kaushik likes to catch up on anime and read mangas like One Piece, Black Clover, Boruto, and much more!! Know More