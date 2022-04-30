WWE makes a big announcement about Roman Reigns and The Bloodline for next week's RAW

Roman Reigns will bring his "Island of Relevancy" to Monday night as WWE has announced that The Bloodline will appear on next week's RAW.

The announcement comes after a wild contract-signing segment on SmackDown, which saw Roman Reigns and The Usos brawl with RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre.

As revealed in WWE's preview for the upcoming RAW angle, the Undisputed Universal Champion and his group are expected to "take over RAW," and fans should expect another chaotic segment from the superstars.

WWE booked a significant storyline change on SmackDown as Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre were added to RK-Bro and The Usos' tag team bout. The WrestleMania Backlash match is now a non-title contest, and the company has stated that Reigns and the SmackDown Tag Team Champions will have a message for fans on next week's RAW.

Here's an excerpt from WWE's article regarding The Bloodline's scheduled appearance:

"With their epic Six-Man Tag Team Match at WrestleMania Backlash against McIntyre and RK-Bro now official, what will Reigns and The Usos have to say to the WWE Universe? Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA to find out!"

Did WWE make a mistake by changing its WrestleMania Backlash plan for Roman Reigns?

Before SmackDown, WrestleMania Backlash was being built around the "Winner Takes All" match between The Usos and RK-Bro. Meanwhile, Reigns was rumored to clash with McIntyre in one-on-one competition.

While reviewing the most recent SmackDown, Dutch Mantell didn't understand the reasoning behind scrapping a high-profile title unification match. The wrestling veteran felt that WWE officials had no clue what they were doing with the talent, as he noted on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

"I don't understand it; I'm saying you can't understand it," stated Dutch Mantell. "We're wasting our time trying to put some kind of plausible answer to this because there is none. They are lost again." [From 15:45 onwards]

The former WWE manager had more to say about the company's creative change, and you can read all about it right here.

What are your expectations from The Bloodline's confirmed RAW segment? Could WWE make another significant creative alteration before WrestleMania Backlash? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Lennard Surrao