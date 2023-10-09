"Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in danger"- WWE Universe erupts over popular stable potentially adding a new member

The last few weeks have seen The Bloodline take a back seat in WWE, with Roman Reigns currently on a hiatus. This has provided others a chance to shine, and Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits have grabbed the opportunity with both hands. There are also talks of the heel faction adding another member to their ranks, and many believe this could turn out to be huge for them.

Lashley formed an alliance with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins after he returned from a brief hiatus a few weeks ago. The former tag team champions have displayed a more ruthless side since the union, and their choice of attire has changed drastically. However, the group's first outing to the squared circle was unsuccessful, as they lost to Carlito and LWO at Fastlane.

It was also recently reported that there are talks of another star joining Bobby Lashley and Co. The name in question is Odyssey Jones, who has not been seen on WWE TV in nearly six months. The report caused a major buzz among fans as many took to social media to share their thoughts on the potential addition. Some even mentioned that the group could possibly replace Roman Reigns and The Bloodline as the top act on SmackDown.

Fans' reactions to Odyssey Jones possibly joining Booby Lashley's faction!

It should be noted that while Odyssey Jones was drafted to Monday Night RAW, he hasn't made any appearance yet on the show. A past report also claimed that he could instead show up on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns will likely address The Bloodline's loss at WWE Fastlane on SmackDown

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa represented The Bloodline at Fastlane as the duo took on LA Knight and John Cena. However, the Samoans were on the losing end of their bout, which is unlikely to sit well with Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief was also seemingly on call with Paul Heyman during the match, and The Wiseman did not look thrilled after the main event of WWE's recently concluded premium live event. With Roman Reigns set to return to TV programming on SmackDown, it'll be interesting to see how the Head of the Table will react to the embarrassing loss.

There are rumors of Reigns facing LA Knight at Crown Jewel and the seeds for the same have been planted already. The latter even pinned Jimmy Uso last night to secure the victory for his team.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.