Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro confronted the Bloodline ahead of their Backlash match

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns and The Usos came face-to-face with Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro ahead of their match at Backlash.

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre were added to the tag team title unification match that was set to take place at WrestleMania Backlash. Thus, turning it into a six-man tag team clash. During the contract signing for the match, a brawl broke out between the RAW and SmackDown tag team champions which saw an interruption by Roman Reigns. To make things even, Drew McIntyre came to the aid of RK-Bro.

Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro mocked The Bloodline. The Scottish Warrior stated that the WWE Universe 'acknowledge him' but Riddle jokingly interrupted that they should acknowledge the little things about each other.

Roman Reigns and The Usos then made their way to the ring where all six men stood face-to-face before coming to blows. Reigns hit McIntyre with Superman Punch. The Usos then held McIntyre down while The Tribal Chief punched him. Riddle broke up the fight by hitting the RKO on Jey Uso followed suit by Orton on Jimmy Uso. The confrontation ended with McIntyre hitting Reigns with The Claymore.

The six-man tag team match will be the main event at WrestleMania Backlash. With Drew McIntyre expressing his interest in challenging The Head of the Table for the Universal Championship, it seems to be the beginning of an intense feud between the two.

