Roman Reigns throws doubt on Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania main event before WWE SmackDown; everything possibly changing

Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40, but it appears that it could all be changing before that. The Tribal Chief has sent a message on social media before returning to SmackDown.

At the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event, Rhodes ruined Reigns and the Rock's plans by challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Triple H confirmed that the match was official, as Cody had a right to challenge for the title thanks to his Royal Rumble win this year. The Rock was not happy, though, letting The Game know the same and telling him to "fix' the situation.

Triple H didn't, though, further implying that he was running the show. Now, The Rock and Roman Reigns will return to WWE TV on SmackDown, and things could change there. The two stars are expected to address what happened at the press event, and already, The Tribal Chief has dropped a hint about what to expect - and it's not something Cody Rhodes fans will be happy about.

On X/Twitter, Roman Reigns claimed that everything would change on SmackDown. This appeared to throw doubt on the main event at WrestleMania between himself and Rhodes. What he meant and what would be changing is yet to be confirmed.

"Tomorrow night. Everything changes. #SmackDown ☝🏽 @TheRock," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns and The Rock appear to be allies now

When The Rock returned, it appeared that he would be enemies with Reigns and face him at WrestleMania. However, the two stars appear to be the best of friends.

Reigns and The Rock were on the same page at the press event, and they seemed to understand what they wanted.

Whether this means they are allies and have formed an extended Bloodline or not remains to be seen, but that seems to be the case at this time.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE