Roman Reigns tipped to form brand new alliance with his cousin upon WWE return (Exclusive)

One of WWE's biggest superstars, Roman Reigns, has been absent from TV for months. The OTC was taken out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the RAW after WrestleMania and hasn't been seen since. Fans have been clamoring for the return of their Tribal Chief.

There are two storylines for Roman to become involved in following his return. He could either pick up where he left off and get involved with the Seth Rollins feud. Conversely, he could get himself back in the family drama after Jacob Fatu turned on Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank.

Both Fatu and Roman are babyfaces currently and have history with Solo. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter claims that Reigns should form an alliance with the US champion. He made the prediction while speaking on the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

"I'm gonna predict that when Roman Reigns comes back, he's gonna ally himself with Jacob Fatu. They're both baby faces, they're both from the same family,'' Apter said. [43:10 onwards]

Roman Reigns' return is sure to pop the fans whenever it happens. With SummerSlam now on the horizon, it seems likely that the former WWE Undisputed Champion could be returning to television screens sooner rather than later. It'll be fascinating to see who he chooses to target following his return.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

