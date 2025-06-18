Is Roman Reigns coming back to WWE?

Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been absent from television since the edition of RAW after WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, where Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins took him out. The Original Tribal Chief reportedly took time off his schedule and was expected to return after the 2025 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

However, Reigns hasn’t appeared yet. The Stamford-based promotion is heading closer to the 2025 Night of Champions PLE, and now, some fans are wondering if Roman Reigns is returning to WWE.

While there is no official word on Roman Reigns’ return, he is expected to wrestle at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, which will emanate from MetLife Stadium on August 2 and 3. Reigns showing up at Night of Champions appears unlikely as he hasn't been promoted for a match in the PLE. However, whenever he does make his return, he would, without a doubt, target Seth Rollins and his crew, who laid him out and sent him on hiatus. Meanwhile, Rollins has just started a new program with LA Knight and could be engaged with it till the next PLE at least.

The Undisputed Tribal Chief could return after Night of Champions 2025 and build a feud against Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins. The former Shield brothers could clash in a showdown at SummerSlam 2025 to finally put an end to their long-standing feud, which seems never-ending.

That said, the angle proposed above of Reigns’ return at SummerSlam 2025 is hypothetical and is based on current storylines, which could alter at any moment. Thus, nothing has been officially reported about the same.

A top pro wrestling analyst predicts that Roman Reigns will return and face a legend

While speaking on his NotSam Wrestling podcast, analyst Sam Roberts discussed a different trajectory for The Tribal Chief upon his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Roberts suggested that Reigns may still have intentions to go after the Undisputed WWE Title that he lost at WrestleMania XL against Cody Rhodes, and he could face John Cena for the title at the 2025 SummerSlam.

During their last encounter at SummerSlam 2021, Roman Reigns was at the peak of his Tribal Chief gimmick. He emphatically dominated John Cena and retained his gold, beating him clean at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Competing in the same show in 2025, with the roles reversed would create a perfect box-office attraction.

"Roman (Reigns) would have to come back soon. And then he'd have to explain why he's going after John Cena (at SummerSlam). The last time we saw Roman, he got laid out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. So for Roman to come back and be like, 'I'm back for John Cena,' it's almost like..okay. I mean, it could happen. He wants the title. He hates John Cena," said Sam Roberts. (1:11:45 - 1:12:04)

It will be interesting to see when Roman Reigns finally returns to WWE and where he lands, with an already jam-packed roster and advancing storylines.

Will he continue his rivalry with Seth Rollins and end their saga for good, or does the Stamford-based promotion have something big and momentous for the OTC in the future?

