Roman Reigns tipped to leave WWE and focus on "inevitable" new career

Roman Reigns has been tipped to eventually move away from WWE and focus on a new career. The OTC is one of WWE's biggest stars in the modern era and has been part of the most intriguing storylines over the last few years. However, with Reigns being less active than before, there is a question over his future in WWE.

A few weeks ago, he made his return to the promotion for the first time since WrestleMania 41 in mid-April. A reduced schedule and health issues have kept Reigns from being a full-timer in WWE.

Moreover, of late, the Tribal Chief has found a new calling in Hollywood. After his appearance in the Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, Reigns hasn't had many acting opportunities, but that is slowly changing.

He has been cast as Akuma in the live-action Street Fighter film, and he recently made a cameo appearance in Amazon Prime Video's action comedy, The Pickup.

Now, in an interview with Screen Off Script, The Pickup director, Tim Story, shared his experience of working with Roman Reigns.

"It was fantastic. We did a zoom and just discussed what the role could be and we just hit it off. When we were able to figure out his schedule and get him in here, it was really cool. Just in the small scene that you saw, I think you can see that this guy could be a star, man. He’s got some presence. I don’t want to say I was surprised, but it’s one of those things where you smile and go, ‘This guy could be a star, man,'" he said. [From 0:10-0:38]

Story was then asked about Reigns making the transition from pro wrestling to movies. The director called it "inevitable" and said that he should be doing more movies.

"I think one, it’s inevitable and two, it’s time. Just in my small time working with him, this guy, I mean he’s incredible. So, I think, I’m almost a little bit like, ‘What took so long?’ Like now that I know him and know what he can do. He should be making movies,“ he said. [From 0:50-1:10]

Roman Reigns had a cameo appearance in the movie as an MMA Champion, who has a photoshoot with the money that a criminal mastermind (Keke Palmer) wants to steal.

According to Tim Story, Reigns should be focusing on doing more movies, which would eventually mean even less time in WWE.

Roman Reigns to be a part of WWE's European tour

On the last edition of Monday Night RAW, Roman Reigns appeared after the main event to attack Seth Rollins and his faction. However, he was overwhelmed by the numbers game and ended up taking three Tsunamis from Bronson Reed.

While it was believed to be a way of writing the Head of the Table off TV, it looks like he will be making a few appearances in the coming weeks.

The former WWE Champion is scheduled to appear on the August 18 edition of RAW in Philadelphia. He is also being advertised for RAW in Birmingham, UK, on August 25, to build up to the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.

While Roman Reigns moving to Hollywood might be inevitable, for now, WWE fans get to see him in action on a more regular basis.

