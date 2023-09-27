"Roman Reigns is in trouble," "Cody's secret weapon" - WWE fans hilariously respond to 31-year-old star potentially taking down The Bloodline leader

Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The company recently signed a 31-year-old AEW star, and fans hilariously believe that The Bloodline leader could be in trouble following the signing.

Roman Reigns has been dominating as the top champion in the Stamford-based promotion for the past three years. He has gone through many top names to cement himself as the top superstar in the company. The Bloodline has been built around him over the past two years, and the faction has helped him win several of his matches.

WWE recently announced that the company has signed former AEW star Jade Cargill. The 31-year-old has proven herself as one of the top women in the wrestling industry, and fans have a lot of expectations from her.

Cargill is also one of the strongest female wrestlers in the industry today. That has allowed fans to fantasy book her against some of the top males, even though she has not competed in intergender matches.

The news of Jade Cargill’s signing by the company sent fans into a frenzy. Many started to talk about the rivalries she could build up against the top women of WWE, such as Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Rhea Ripley.

Meanwhile, others started to joke about the potential of seeing her against the men of the company. This prompted some fans to hilariously react to Cargill potentially standing up when The Bloodline leader calls for a worthy challenge for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Some fans pointed out that Jade Cargill could 'finish the story' before Cody Rhodes. Others said that she could finally do what Chyna always dreamt of achieving in WWE.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill are known to be very close to each other. He was one of the reasons why Cargill decided to make the jump to WWE from AEW.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is currently without any challengers, and The Bloodline leader has been off television for some time. The company could book a short face-off between Reigns and Cargill to help the latter get a big push immediately.

The Bloodline’s Roman Reigns could return to WWE SmackDown soon

Roman Reigns was last seen on August 11, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The episode saw Jey Uso quit, following which fans have seen him return to RAW, but The Tribal Chief has still been missing.

The Bloodline could finally see their leader return on October 13, 2023. The BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has announced that Reigns will appear on the October 13 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

However, the fans would have to wait to see what the future holds for The Tribal Chief and his faction. The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso are set to take on John Cena at Fastlane 2023 before Roman Reigns’ next appearance. The result of the contest could play a major role in the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion’s return.

Do you want to see an intergender match between Jade Cargill and Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below!

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.