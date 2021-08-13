Roman Reigns reveals two requests he asked before his WWE return last year

Roman Reigns has praised two key WWE personnel following his return to WWE last year. The Universal Champion has opened up about asking WWE to pair him up with Paul Heyman and have Michael Hayes produce his matches.

In a recent appearance on the Sports Illustrated Media podcast, Reigns lavished praise on Heyman and Hayes. He disclosed that requested WWE to pair him up with the two veterans.

"I had two requests. I wanted to work with Michael Hayes, that’s my guy. He’s been with me from The Shield days and even before that with my family and a lot of the people around me have been in relations and in close contact with my family, even before my time as a performer, back when I was just a kid. So they have a great history with my family and they’ve taken to me like family, like blood and those are two guys who are critically in my process – Michael Hayes and Paul Heyman," said Roman Reigns. (H/T Post Wrestling)

He stated that he could have pulled off his current character without Heyman, but he wanted him by his side.

Roman Reigns returned to WWE television at SummerSlam last year after taking a few months off to be with his family during the pandemic. The Tribal Chief attacked Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt on the show, before winning the Universal Championship a week later at the Payback pay-per-view.

Roman Reigns on Paul Heyman's influence

Roman Reigns recently stated that having Paul Heyman as part of his faction is a "great weapon" to have.

"He's a great weapon that I have in my arsenal to stay on my shoulder and remind me, and be in my ear to tell me different scenarios and different ways to play things out," said Reigns about Heyman.

Reigns joined forces with Heyman on the SmackDown after his SummerSlam return. The Tribal Chief later added Jey and Jimmy Uso, The Usos. The Bloodline stable currently holds all the gold on the blue brand, as Reigns is the WWE Universal Champion and The Usos are the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Check out Paul Heyman's comments about a potential Reigns vs The Rock match on the latest WWE News Roundup with Jose G in the video below:

Edited by Arjun