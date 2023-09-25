Roman Reigns' Universal title reign has lasted longer than two WWE megastars' combined 16 reigns

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has crossed an insane and unique milestone.

The Tribal Chief last wrestled at SummerSlam 2023, where he defeated Jey Uso to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal title in a Tribal Combat. Reigns has been Universal Champion for more than 1100 days now.

A Reddit user recently pointed out an unbelievable stat regarding Roman Reigns' current title reign that kicked off at Payback 2020, three years ago. Reigns is currently at 1120 days as the Universal Champion. His current reign has lasted longer than all of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin's reigns combined!

"Interesting stat: Roman Reigns' current Universal title reign (1120+ days) has lasted longer than The Rock & Stone Cold's 16 world title reigns combined (1004 days). The Rock's 10 world title reigns totaled 475 days. Stone Cold's 6 world title reigns totaled 529 days."

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns is the biggest superstar of the modern era

Reigns has firmly established himself as one of the all-time greats. It's safe to assume that years later, fans will remember him in the same vein as the likes of Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold, and John Cena.

John Cena, who lost two big PLE matches to Reigns (No Mercy 2017 and SummerSlam 2021), recently acknowledged The Tribal Chief as the greatest of all time. Here's what he told Sportskeeda:

“In my perspective I think Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time,” he said.

Back when The Rock and Stone Cold were active stars, long title reigns used to be a rarity. The Attitude Era was at its peak, and WWE had massive competition in the form of Ted Turner's WCW.

In order to keep things fresh and exciting, WWE used to have short title reigns back then. This led to the likes of The Rock and Austin bagging loads of title reigns in a short span of time.

What do you think of Reigns' incredible stat? Sound off in the comments!