Roman Reigns was visibly unhappy; WWE has posted a behind-the-scenes video

Roman Reigns didn't have things go exactly as he had planned recently, and as it turns out, he was not happy.

On WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes finally came face-to-face in a confrontation ahead of their WrestleMania match. However, while both stars were supposed to be alone and had come for a one-on-one moment, Reigns had backup and a trap ready for Rhodes. He brought out The Bloodline after the confrontation, and it appeared that Cody was going to be beaten down.

However, he'd come ready as well and had his own backup, with Jey Uso and Seth Rollins making their way out of the crowd. Reigns was not happy and had a staredown with his prodigal family member, as he seemed to be trying to send Jey Uso a message.

Eventually, though, The Bloodline thought the better of it and backed off instead of attacking the three stars when the numbers were not to their advantage.

WWE has now posted a behind-the-scenes look at Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline leaving the scene. Reigns looked very unhappy, and the rest of The Bloodline were solemn too, with even Jimmy Uso not having a smile on his face. Paul Heyman also gave the camera a serious look before leaving.

None of the four stars were happy, but The Tribal Chief's intensity shone through in the moment.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline could have the advantage at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns has his own future in his hands. Teaming with The Rock on the first night of WrestleMania 40, if he's able to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, then he will have the advantage for his own match against Rhodes the next night.

If the two win the match, then there will be "Bloodline Rules" for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

This would allow Solo Sikoa or even The Rock to become involved and cost Cody Rhodes yet again.

Fans will have to wait and see how it plays out.