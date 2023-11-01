Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 has only one logical result, according to legend (Exclusive)

The pro-wrestling world is gripped with anticipation as LA Knight gears up to face Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. While the event is mere days away, wrestling legend Bill Apter believes there is only one way the bout should go.

The Tribal Chief has built up a God-like image of himself over the years, with his record breaking reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. While many top superstars like Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes have tried to dethrone him, they did not have much success. LA Knight is the latest in the seemingly ever-growing line of challengers to take a crack at Reigns.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter shared his thoughts on the upcoming match. While LA Knight has garnered quite a lot of momentum and fan support, Apter believes that the chances of him walking out as a champion are slim.

"Coming up to Crown Jewel, I say it's going to be a really good match, but LA Knight is not coming back to the United States with that title." (6:16 - 06:25)

A former WWE Superstar recently stated he could end Roman Reigns's title run

While the Tribal Chief seems to have few opponents worthy enough to topple his empire, an ex-WWE Superstar recently spoke about his apparent victories over Reigns.

Speaking on Ryback TV, Ryback recalled his time in the company. While he praised Roman Reigns, he also stated that he could end the title run, given the chance.

"While nobody in the WWE has been successful at ending Roman Reign's championship reign, from Brock Lesnar to Cody Rhodes, I am the one guy who used to kick his a** every single night, along with the Shield. Three-on-one, one-on-one, I have many victories over Roman Reigns, and I'm the one guy that could shell-shock that championship reign to an end. Everyone worldwide acknowledges Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief. But now, I need you guys to acknowledge me as your Primal Beef down in the comments," Ryback said. [1:04 to 1:34]

Reigns is still showing no signs of halting his legendary run as the champion. Will LA Knight be the one to take down the Tribal Chief? Only time can tell.

