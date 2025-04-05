Roman Reigns walks away from Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns has done what Paul Heyman was most afraid of. During WWE SmackDown, the Tribal Chief literally walked away from him.

The Wiseman stood in the parking lot waiting for Roman Reigns to pull up to the arena. The whole night, he was waiting for him nervously. During the wait, Heyman even gave a shout-out to CM Punk, letting him know that whatever the favor was, the answer was yes. He could not take it anymore. Although he seemed to be doing this reluctantly, it gave Punk everything he wanted without even revealing what it was.

When Roman Reigns arrived, it's safe to say that he was unhappy with The Wiseman. However, later, they stood in the ring together. He didn't even wait to greet Heyman before going to the ring. He walked right past him, and Heyman had to run to keep up with the Tribal Chief, who was focused on only one thing- his WrestleMania opponent.

Reigns was quite furious and seemed incensed. He seemed to put it all aside once again when he got in the ring and didn't react badly to Heyman's presence, but he was ready to confront CM Punk instead.

