[WATCH] Roman Reigns walks out of press conference following controversial win at WWE Clash at the Castle

Roman Reigns walked out of a WWE press conference following his controversial win at WWE Clash at The Castle.

Roman Reigns became the biggest heel in sports entertainment when he aligned himself with Paul Heyman back in 2020. He won the Universal Championship two years ago, when he defeated 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat match at the Payback event.

Since then, the Universal Championship hasn't left Reigns' waist. The Tribal Chief continued his dominant reign as the champion when he defeated Drew McIntyre in his home country. However, Reigns had help in the form of his family member, Solo Sikoa, and he beat McIntyre to retain his titles.

After the event, WWE held a press conference in which Roman Reigns came out and asked the media personnel to 'Acknowledge Him' before walking out of the interview. Here is a clip of Reigns' walkout:

It will be interesting to see what The Tribal Chief has to say about his actions on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

How many superstars made their presence during the match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre?

Drew McIntyre received the biggest opportunity of his career when he punched his ticket to face The Tribal Chief in his home country for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns and McIntyre headlined the biggest show in the UK.

The two faced off against each other and Reigns came out without The Bloodline and Sami Zayn. During the match, Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their presence felt. However, McIntyre was busy dealing off with Roman Reigns. Later, Austin Theory came out with a referee to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

Unfortunately, Theory's plans failed when he passed by the Gypsy King. Before Theory could cash in, Tyson Fury knocked the living lights out of the 24-year-old and the former champion was laid out on the floor. In the closing moments of the match, NXT star Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut.

The young Uso helped The Tribal Chief to distract the Chosen One. In the end, Reigns hit McIntyre with a spear to win the match. It will be interesting to see what Reigns has to say after a controversial finish at one of the biggest premium live events in the UK.

Who do you think can dethrone Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comment section.

