Roman Reigns will beat 8-time WWE Champion ahead of potential match against major superstar, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defeat a future Hall of Famer ahead of his potential match against Cody Rhodes.

The legend in question is The Rock. The Tribal Chief defeated The American Nightmare in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 39. Many believe Reigns and Rhodes will have another match in which the latter will capture the title. Meanwhile, rumors suggested the leader of The Bloodline could face The Rock at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on the Smackdown/RAW Review Show on his YouTube channel, Russo criticized the Stamford-based company for letting Reigns defeat several top talents to build him up for his potential second clash with Rhodes.

The former head writer even predicted that WWE would book The Tribal Chief to go over The Rock to make Rhodes' victory look "huge."

"He's gonna beat The Rock. Roman Reigns is gonna beat The Rock in order to make Cody's victory seem so huge. Really, bro? If that's not forcing Cody Rhodes down my throat I don't know what is, bro," he said. [From 07:13 to 07:27]

Check out the video below:

The Rock addressed his WWE return and gave details on his conversation with Nick Khan. Check out the details here.

Wrestling veteran believes one of three WWE Superstars will dethrone Roman Reigns

Over the past three years, Roman Reigns has defeated many challengers, including top superstars like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and LA Knight.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno addressed who could dethrone The Tribal Chief. He gave three names who could potentially end Reigns' historic title reign, including Cody Rhodes.

"Right now you would think Cody, Randy Orton if he comes back, maybe like Bron Breakker if they bring him in and give him a push. Those are the guys I would think are on the radar to, like, beat Roman," he said.

Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble opponent potentially revealed. Check out the details here.

Please credit Vince Russo's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.