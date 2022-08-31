"Things have changed" - Former WWE Champion claims he will crush Roman Reigns

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre claims he will crush Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at The Castle.

Roman Reigns is currently on one of the longest world championship reigns in the company. Along with The Bloodline, The Tribal Chief has defeated over a dozen WWE Superstars to remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Drew McIntyre slowly climbed the card and finally got an opportunity to face The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his home country. Speaking on Sky Sports, the former WWE Champion claimed to crush Reigns at the upcoming premium live event on Saturday:

"I would still say he's one of our biggest stars. You know, he's had an incredible past two years. An incredible 10 years, multiple WrestleMania Main events, and he is everything he says he is. Things have changed about recently, Drew McIntyre is rising up the card. Roman's situation has changed where he is not as featured on a television shows or weekend shows. So as far as I'm concerned, he's taking a step back, which has allowed me to take two steps forward. Which is going to allow me to crush him at Clash at The Castle." (From 0:00 to 0:29)

It will be interesting to see if The Chosen One becomes the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion or if The Tribal Chief continues his dominant reign.

Roman Reigns sent a message to Drew McIntyre

The Tribal Chief and The Chosen One have crossed paths at two major premium live events: WrestleMania 35 and Survivor Series 2020. However, the two Superstars have grown a lot over their WWE journey. Roman Reigns is in one of the longest world championship reigns while McIntyre is adored by fans.

Last week, The Bloodline sent a message to McIntyre on WWE SmackDown when everyone brutally attacked the former champion. Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the champion had a message for the challenger ahead of their clash:

"Your Tribal Chief, I'm the global chief, and no matter where I go, it's like a home turf advantage... I know he feels like he's got this momentum but at the end of the day, and still continuing to work towards 800 days and the greatest reign, not only of the modern era but just in the history of sports entertainment and professional wrestling. Drew McIntyre, you will be a part of that process, my friend," Reigns said. (From 0:00 to 0:24)

It will be interesting to see if Reigns can continue his dominant reign as champion or if McIntyre will score a big one on the home turf.

