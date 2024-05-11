Roman Reigns will go through major change upon his WWE return, believes veteran

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns might go through a major change after his return to the Stamford-based promotion, according to wrestling veteran Kevin Sullivan.

After becoming the face of World Wrestling Entertainment for several years as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Reigns finally dropped his title against Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania XL Night Two. Since then, The Tribal Chief has not been seen on television, and there is no confirmation on the timeline of his return either.

However, in Roman Reigns' absence, Solo Sikoa has taken over The Bloodline and has added two new members, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa.

During a recent edition of Tuesday with the Taskmaster podcast, WCW legend Kevin Sullivan said that he believed Reigns would go through a huge character change and might turn babyface after an elaborate storyline.

The wrestling veteran also mentioned that The Rock and Cody Rhodes might be a part of that storyline as well.

"To me, it looks like [Reigns] is gonna return as a babyface, [but] not right away. They'll have an elaborate story [featuring] Roman, The Rock, and The Bloodline—and I even can see Cody [Rhodes] involved in that," he said. [H/T Wrestling INC]

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens said he had an incredible amount of respect for Roman Reigns

During a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Kevin Owens said that the past did not matter between him and Roman Reigns. KO added that he had an incredible amount of respect for Reigns and The Usos but also mentioned that he was not a fan of the new Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa.

"It's a bootleg Bloodline! No matter what's happened between me and Roman Reigns, The Usos, and everything, I have an incredible amount of respect for those guys because they've been on the road. They've done everything we've done. I've been all over the world with them. Tama Tonga, I don't know him!" said Owens.

Many fans believe Roman Reigns will immediately go after Cody Rhodes upon his return to television. It will be interesting to see what The Head of The Table has planned for his future in the Stamford-based promotion.

