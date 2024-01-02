Roman Reigns will "own" The Rock following WWE RAW: Day 1 return, according to fans

WWE fans believe Roman Reigns will defeat The Rock in a potential match after the latter's return on the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW.

The special episode of the red show kickstarted 2024 in the best way possible for WWE as The Rock returned to the Stamford-based promotion. The People's Champion cut an incredible promo by referencing Reigns' "Head of the Table" phrase.

Roman Reigns quickly responded to his cousin's promo as he took to Twitter to reply to the latter with a laughing emoji. The post caught fans' attention, and they started commenting on it.

Many fans believe The Tribal Chief would reign supreme if he went toe-to-toe with the Hollywood megastar inside the ring.

You can check out screenshots of fans' reactions below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter

Some more Twitter users thought Roman Reigns would easily beat The Rock in singles competition.

Screengrab of some more fan reactions on Twitter

Former WWE writer believes The Rock vs. Roman Reigns will be the biggest potential match for WrestleMania 40

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said a possible showdown between The Rock and Roman Reigns could be the biggest match the company could book at WrestleMania 40.

"The Rock and Roman Reigns is the biggest match they could produce for WrestleMania without a shadow of a doubt. So, I am not going to argue with that decision," he said.

Some fans believe Cody Rhodes should get the opportunity to win the Undisputed Universal Championship from Reigns to finish his story at The Show of Shows. It will be interesting to see who will headline 'Mania in April 2024.

Who do you think will win in a possible match between The Rock and Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.