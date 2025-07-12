Roman Reigns will be proud: WWE fans give Ricky Saints a familiar chant following barnburner at NXT The Great American Bash

One of the most anticipated matches in WWE lately, Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page, finally took place at NXT The Great American Bash in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Saints started taking his wrath out on Page even before the match officially started, and the action continued to intrigue the fans throughout.

The action between both men went brutal right from the get-go as steel chairs and tables continued to be used to take each other down. The bout featured an interesting chant that has been making the rounds on the internet now.

The WWE NXT Universe chanted “Ricky, Ricky Saints” in a very similar fashion as they did for The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns earlier this year.

The final moments of the match featured Page driving Saints through the table in the camera production area to finally end the match with a victory, retaining his NXT North American Championship. While the former AEW star was unsuccessful, the massive chants that he received were clear proof of his popularity and love among the fans.

With Ethan Page once again walking out with the upper hand against Ricky Saints, it would be interesting to see if their feud continues or both men move on to a new feud.

It is possible that Saints moves to the main roster and finally reveals himself as the fourth member of Seth Rollins’ faction. Time will now tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

