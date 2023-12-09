Roman Reigns will not be WWE's biggest draw in the upcoming year; another top superstar will, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Francine believes CM Punk will be WWE's biggest draw in the upcoming year.

A few months after being fired from AEW, CM Punk returned to the Stamford-based company. The Best in the World received an unbelievable reaction from fans upon his comeback at Survivor Series: WarGames. He also got a significant pop on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown.

Speaking on her Eyes Up Here podcast, Francine addressed Punk's return. She claimed he would be the company's biggest draw in the upcoming year.

"I think he's going to be the top draw for probably the next year or so," she said. [5:13 - 5:21]

The former ECW star added:

"He's going to be if not the top star, he's definitely top tier for WWE right now and they're gonna make just a boatload of money. So, good for him." [13:58 - 14:09]

CM Punk sent a message to Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Last night, CM Punk made his first appearance on SmackDown in nearly a decade. The Best in the World addressed several superstars, including the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The 45-year-old sent a message to the Tribal Chief, reminding him he was the "OG Paul Heyman guy.

"Tribal Chief, I acknowledge you. Congratulations on all your success. Don't forget who the OG Paul Heyman guy is. Don't forget he was my Wiseman first," he said. [5:57 - 6:17]

