Roman Reigns' WWE story following WrestleMania confirmed as Bloodline era comes to an end

Roman Reigns came up short at WrestleMania 41 this past weekend. The Triple Threat Match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk served as a confirmation that The Bloodline era had come to an end.

Ad

The OTC has instead been slotted into a new story after the success of his family members at WrestleMania. Reigns may have come up short in Las Vegas, but Jey Uso became World Heavyweight Champion and Jacob Fatu became the United States Champion.

With the Bloodline members now thriving alone, Roman Reigns' new story is a redemption arc after Paul Heyman turned his back on his Tribal Chief and aligned with Seth Rollins, the one man who has had Roman's number for the past decade.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Reigns wasn't the only one betrayed by Paul Heyman, who also backstabbed CM Punk. The Wiseman has since attempted to claim innocence, stating that he was betrayed by The Best in The World and the OTC first.

It will be interesting to see how this story unfolds with Reigns not being seen as the puppet master for the first time in five years.

The Bloodline era was dominated by Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns' return in 2020 sparked the beginning of The Bloodline saga, and over the next few years, he cemented himself as The Head of The Table. However, not a single member of his family is in his corner at the moment.

Ad

For the next few months, the 39-year-old will likely be on the back foot, which is going to be quite the juxtaposition to how he had been as The Tribal Chief. It was evident at WrestleMania, where there was no one for him to hand the Ula Fala to, that Reigns is now truly alone, and he needs to be able to prove to himself that he can be alone once again.

Ad

That being said, he could have an unlikely ally in CM Punk, given that both men were betrayed by Heyman at WrestleMania and were decimated by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins on RAW. They could now work together to get revenge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More