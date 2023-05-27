"Roman’s days are numbered" - WWE Universe reacts to current champion potentially moving on to 'bigger things'

Roman Reigns is the final boss in WWE right now and every performer would be aspiring to reach his level. With reports surfacing that current United States Champion Austin Theory is moving on to bigger things, some fans feel he could reach The Tribal Chief's level.

Austin Theory won the United States Championship at the Survivor Series 2022 - WarGames premium live event after defeating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match. He has held the title ever since, defending it on multiple occasions.

He has defended the gold against the likes of Edge, John Cena, Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins. When he failed his Money in the Bank cash-in last year, some fans were concerned that the 25-year-old star was not in Triple H's good books. However, his booking has been remarkably different since the failed cash-in.

Austin Theory has been the champion for nearly six months now and he seems certain to be a main event star in the coming years. It was recently reported that the former NXT star is in for bigger things.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Wrestling News Co: Austin Theory could be moving on to bigger things. (BWE) Wrestling News Co: Austin Theory could be moving on to bigger things. (BWE) https://t.co/hn6eat4UCy

🇮🇶 @romanreigns_619 @reigns_era He should be win the world heavyweight title soon @reigns_era He should be win the world heavyweight title soon

ren @irenkai7 @reigns_era Theory vs Rollins feud for the WWE Championship is inevitable @reigns_era Theory vs Rollins feud for the WWE Championship is inevitable

Tiago Martins @notukra98 @reigns_era I guess Roman reigns days as champ are gonna be over @reigns_era I guess Roman reigns days as champ are gonna be over

AyoodatsRJ @AyoodatsRj @reigns_era Finally.. another huge step for the future world champion @reigns_era Finally.. another huge step for the future world champion🐐 https://t.co/YnQlpZgM37

John Cena took a shot at current WWE US Champion Austin Theory's gimmick

Austin Theory was handpicked as John Cena's opponent for the 16-time world champion's WrestleMania 39 match. The build to their match involved the Leader of Cenation constantly putting down the former Money in the Bank winner. Cena's line about WWE having to pipe in noise to make it seem like Theory was over with the fans was especially brutal.

In a recent interview, the Peacemaker star commented on what he told Austin Theory. John Cena stated that he told Theory that he does not believe in the latter's character.

"Fans can see through the BS if you don't believe in your character. It's what I said to Austin Theory, 'Dude, you are young, you are athletic, you will work for this company, you'll do interviews, you'll go X, Y, and Z. I don't believe what you do when you're out there, I don't. I said it to him personally before I said it publicly." [H/T: f4wonline]

WWE often opens WrestleMania with one of the biggest matches on the card. Austin Theory getting that spot against a megastar of John Cena's caliber was a genuine show of trust from WWE in his potential. Fans have every reason to be excited about Austin Theory's future.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes