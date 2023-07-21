"Roman's end is near"- WWE Universe reacts to Roman Reigns facing two-time World Champion at an upcoming event

Roman Reigns has endured some torrid moments in WWE recently. His brothers have turned on him, and he got pinned for the first time in years at Money in the Bank. The Tribal Chief is also set to defend his coveted title in a huge rematch against Rey Mysterio at an upcoming live event, and the wrestling world is abuzz with reactions to the same.

The duo are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring from each other. The two megastars last faced off on TV programming inside the Hell in a Cell structure in 2021. They also had a title match at a house show last month where Reigns was able to retain the title after multiple interferences, with Dominik Mysterio ultimately costing his dad an opportunity to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, The Master of 619 will have another chance to win the gold this weekend as he is set to take on Roman Reigns on July 22 at a WWE house show. The event will emanate from the CDMX Arena in Mexico, and fans are overly excited to see the Hall of Famer perform in front of his home crowd.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



This sounds incredible. Roman Reigns & Rey Mysterio will headline a live event at the CDMX Arena in Mexico City on July 22 for the Undisputed WWE Universal title.This sounds incredible. pic.twitter.com/NkI1Q6fd7X

Aarron @utdaarron @ProWFinesse Roman calling Rey a bad father, we will be there

Solo Stan @topSoloStan @ProWFinesse Roman's end is near. Solo will cost him that title one day

louie ☻ @louie_jackjr @ProWFinesse that Rey pop is gonna be generational

tae 🫵 @Zeqah_ @ProWFinesse I really think rey can pull off the upset here

Susan @SusanfromMI @ProWFinesse That would be fun to watch!

Roman Reigns will return to WWE on this week's SmackDown

Roman Reigns has not defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on TV programming since his victory against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief has been dealing with issues within his family which started with The Usos losing the tag team titles at the Showcase of Immortals.

This ultimately led to a Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank, where The Usos defeated Roman and Solo Sikoa, with Reigns taking the pinfall after 1294 days. However, the Head of the Table had his revenge on the following SmackDown, where he and Sikoa took out Jimmy Uso. Jey returned for retribution later on in the show and demanded a title opportunity. The former Tag Team Champion also attacked Solo and Paul Heyman last Friday and claimed that he is the real Tribal Chief.

While Reigns was not present on the blue brand last Friday, he will be returning to his hunting ground this week, where he will discuss the Rules of Engagement with Jey Uso.

While the match has not been made official yet, WWE has already started advertising Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso at SummerSlam.